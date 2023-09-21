Nia Jax's former rival to make WWE return after nearly two years? Exploring major swerve

Nia Jax is back in WWE. The former RAW Women's Champion returned to the red brand just two weeks ago. Upon doing so, Jax immediately laid out two of the most physically imposing women on the roster, Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley.

The powerful Samoan is clearly intent on taking over the promotion, as she sent out a message on X asking who wants to be on the receiving end of a slap. Interestingly, a name no longer associated with WWE accepted the challenge. In fact, she's been away for two years now.

Former Divas Champion and IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Mickie James replied to Jax, accepting the offer. While this could just be silly social media banter, the pair have a long history together that could make a potential fued particularly interesting.

Expand Tweet

At one point, the powerful Jax, Mickie James, and Alexa Bliss had an unnamed faction together. The trio regularly teamed up on RAW, until Bliss was revealed to have said some cruel things about Nia. From there, Jax feuded with, and routinely beat up both The Goddess and James.

If Mickie were to return to WWE, she could re-create her rivalry with Nia, but this time, for a new generation of fans half a decade later. Also possibly, if and when Alexa Bliss chooses to return to the ring, post-child birth, she could eventually join in too. Either way, a return for Mickie could be very entertaining.

Nia Jax made a major splash on WWE RAW this week

As noted earlier, Nia Jax destroyed Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez upon her return to WWE. She interrupted the night's main event, hitting Raquel with a brutal Samoan Drop onto the floor. Jax then left Rhea laying post-match.

That wasn't the only chaos caused by Nia, however. The powerful star also interrupted a match on the most recent edition of RAW. This time around, she laid out four women, who have all been building momentum as of late.

This includes Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, who are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The champions were battling Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler in non-title competition, but their bout was disrupted by The Irresistible Force.

Expand Tweet

In the end, Nia laid out all four women. Including Rhea and Raquel, who both missed RAW thanks to Jax's previous assault, six women have been victimized by the former RAW Women's Champion so far.

Who could be next? Will she potentially target the likes of Becky Lynch or even underutilized stars such as Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Tegan Nox? For now, it remains to be seen who would be the next target of The Irresistible Force.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star