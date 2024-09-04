Nia Jax's title reign could be in serious jeopardy if major WWE Superstar returns on SmackDown

Nia Jax defeated Mia Yim in a Berlin Street Fight last week on Friday Night SmackDown to successfully retain her WWE Women's Championship. With Ms. Money in the Bank, Tiffany Stratton by her side, it seems that the 2024 Queen of the Ring will hold onto the title for some time.

However, a recent report from @hashtagPWN suggests that a certain superstar could potentially be in a position to take the title off Nia later in 2024. That star would be none other than the 14-time women's champion, Charlotte Flair. According to the report, Flair is expected to remain on SmackDown upon her return, and a potential feud with Nia Jax could lead to a program between Flair and Stratton for a major premium live event down the line.

Charlotte Flair's current status

Charlotte Flair is currently out of action, recovering from an ACL injury she suffered in late 2023. In recent interviews, she mentioned that she was working very hard and is apparently currently ahead of schedule for her return.

The star does keep posting videos of her rehabilitation on her social media often, keeping the fans updated on her progress. It will be interesting to see when she is medically cleared to make her much-anticipated in-ring comeback.

Who will be Nia Jax' next challenger?

Bayley made her return to SmackDown last week to assist Mia Yim after an attack by Tiffany Stratton. This marked The Role Model's first appearance since losing the WWE Women's Championship to Nia Jax at SummerSlam.

According to the report mentioned earlier, Bayley is expected to receive a rematch against Nia Jax first before Charlotte Flair makes her eventual return later in 2024. Whether Bayley will be involved in the title picture along with Nia and Charlotte is yet unkown. While all three keep battling over the fold, one can never rule out Ms. Money in the Bank, Tiffany Stratton.

Charlotte Flair could soon be breaking a long-standing WWE record

Ric Flair and John Cena currently hold the record for the most world titles in WWE, with 16 reigns each. Triple H and Randy Orton are tied for second with 14 reigns each. Charlotte Flair also boasts of 14 world championship reigns.

Given her age and the opportunities that lie ahead, Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the top contenders to surpass her father's record and set a new benchmark in the Stamford-based promotion.

