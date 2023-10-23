Nia Jax set to retire 10-time champion who is undefeated against her so far in WWE? Exploring the possibility!

Nia Jax has been operating on a different level ever since she made her return to WWE. The powerhouse has decimated multiple other women over the last few weeks, including the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. One superstar who is seemingly nearing the end of her in-ring career, Tamina, who is also Nia's cousin, could certainly contribute to establishing Jax as an unstoppable force.

Tamina has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly 13 years, during which she has won the 24/7 Championship on nine occasions and the women's tag team titles once. However, she has been absent from WWE programming for over seven months, with her last singles match on TV coming back in November 2022.

Nia Jax recently talked about her one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, revealing that she only made her return because Tamina told her this could be her last Rumble. With all signs pointing towards the 10-time champion being in the twilight phase of her career, Nia being her last opponent makes sense from both a business and a sentimental point of view.

Other than being related to Tamina, the recently returned star also has a rich history with her cousin inside the squared circle. The duo were a tag team during 2018–2019 and also had a couple of matches against each other after their alliance ended. Nia has failed to beat the second-generation wrestler so far and thus it could be the perfect opportunity for the latter to put over Jax on her way out.

Nia Jax will be competing for the Women's World Championship at WWE Crown Jewel

Nia Jax has put the women's division on notice ever since making a shocking return on RAW last month. The powerhouse went after two of the biggest female stars, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez, to send a clear message.

The 39-year-old will be in action at WWE's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia, where she will compete in a Fatal-Five Way match for the Women's World Championship as Rhea Ripley puts her title on the line against four other female stars.

Nia Jax has only had one world title reign so far in her WWE career. The Irresistible Force will have the golden opportunity to change that at Crown Jewel.

