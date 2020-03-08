Nia Jax tells Women's Elimination Chamber Match entrant they're her pick to win

Nia Jax has sent a message of encouragement!

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax hasn't been in the ring for a while, with The Irresistible Force rehabilitating an ACL injury. However, that doesn't mean Jax has stopped paying attention to the current product, as the Total Divas star has definitely been keeping her eye on one Superstar in particular.

Ahead of tonight's Elimination Chamber, Jax has gone out of her way to tweet her praise for Liv Morgan, telling the former Riott Squad member that she's her pick to win!

Get em Livvy!!! You’re my pick to win 🙌🏽 https://t.co/EILQtyumb8 — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) March 8, 2020

The RAW Women's Elimination Chamber Match will crown the number one contender for Becky Lynch's Women's Championship, and looks set to headline the pay-per-view which, in a unique set of circumstances, sees neither the SmackDown nor RAW Women's Championships defended, nor the WWE or Universal Championships.

I discussed this, and made predictions for the rest of the show, with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful in our preview, which you can check out below.

Nia Jax, meanwhile, had recently tweeted Vince McMahon to tell the boss "she's ready" - which comes after several videos of The Irresistible Force in the gym, seemingly preparing for a return to action.

Might we see Jax back in the ring ahead of WrestleMania? Only time will tell!