Nick Aldis to actively sabotage WWE RAW to sign major returning star to SmackDown? Analyzing the chances

Nick Aldis sabotaged WWE RAW’s attempt to sign Randy Orton by bringing The Viper to his show. Could the WWE SmackDown General Manager repeat the same with a major returning star?

The person is none other than Andrade. The former NXT Champion made his highly-anticipated WWE return during the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Andrade entered the match at number four. He even teased a feud with Santos Escobar during the match.

Ideally, Aldis would present Andrade with a compelling offer in order to bring him to the blue brand. He may even ask Zelina Vega to do his bidding and convince her former client to join her as a potential member of the Latino World Order.

It is possible Nick Aldis could show up on WWE RAW tomorrow night to prevent Adam Pearce from signing Andrade. With Charlotte Flair on the blue brand, as well as an apparent feud in the making with Escobar, it’s highly likely that fans could see the former AEW star on WWE SmackDown.

Adam Pearce to trade major superstar with Nick Aldis for Cody Rhodes? Looking at the possibility

Cody Rhodes became the fourth man in the history of WWE to win back-to-back Men’s Royal Rumble Matches. The American Nightmare last eliminated CM Punk to earn a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes made it clear at the press conference that he’ll have to beat Roman Reigns in order to finish his story. That means the WWE Universe might see the former tag team champion jump ship to Friday nights. However, this likely will be a trade-off between the two brands.

It is possible Adam Pearce could get Nick Aldis to somehow trade LA Knight for Cody Rhodes. The Megastar failed to claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last night. It remains to be seen what his next move will be in WWE.

