Nick Aldis to add WWE SmackDown's newest tag team to the TLC Match tonight? Exploring the potential

Tonight will mark the first SmackDown after WrestleMania, and Nick Aldis will have his hands full. As General Manager, Aldis will have a lot to address, specifically with regard to the results of WrestleMania. However, moving away from The Show of Shows, could he add a new tag team to a TLC match tonight?

Ad

The answer to this question is quite possibly yes. Although the World Tag Team Championship was defended in Las Vegas, the WWE Tag Team Titles were not. Instead, Triple H and Co. have planned a TLC match between The Street Profits, DIY, and The Motor City Machine Guns. However, looking to surprise the fans in attendance, Nick Aldis could introduce the blue brand's newest tag team, Melo Don't Miz.

For a while now, WWE has been teasing the potential for a partnership between The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. The two have had some hilarious segments and have even teamed up once before. Not to mention, their tag team name, which was suggested by the A-Lister, is rather catchy.

Ad

Trending

Following Carmelo Hayes' Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win, The Miz made it clear that the two of them were officially a tag team. As such, adding them to the TLC match would certainly be an interesting surprise from Nick Aldis. It would even suggest that a title change is forthcoming, one that would further add to The Miz's legacy while also giving Hayes his first title on the main roster.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, at the end of the day, this is just speculation. There is no telling what's in store for the TLC match tonight, let alone if Melo Don't Miz will be thrown into the mix.

Nick Aldis could address the future of the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown

The TLC match, so far, is the only thing that has been announced for tonight's episode of SmackDown. However, as mentioned earlier, Nick Aldis will have a lot to address, including some of the results of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Not only does SmackDown have a new United States Champion, but there is also the matter of figuring out who will represent the blue brand as a world champion. Considering John Cena's free agent status, the situation surrounding the men's world title is intriguing.

However, perhaps the most interesting announcement could have to do with the WWE Women's Championship. After all, Tiffany Stratton did an exceptional job defending the title against Charlotte Flair, but now, it will be time to determine her next challenger.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Much like the previous scenario, this is also conjecture, but regardless of whether it happens tonight or some time in the coming weeks, fans should be prepared to learn what the future holds for Stratton and her title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More