Nick Aldis to announce Chelsea Green's WrestleMania 41 match on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential angle

Chelsea Green has been basking in glory since winning the Women's United States Championship. She has formed a strong alliance on SmackDown with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, collectively known as The Green Regime. Meanwhile, WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and Green's direction for the spectacle seems obscure.

Ad

Nick Aldis could announce a multi-person match for the Women's United States Championship at The Show of Shows. Zelina Vega is set to battle Piper Niven on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. There is a high chance that the match could end in chaos with The Green Regime attacking Vega. However, Michin could come to the rescue only to fall prey to the faction's attack.

In the aftermath of that, Aldis could come out at the ramp and address the tumultuous situation. He could make a huge tag team match official for next week, pitting Zelina Vega and Michin against the team of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. However, that's not it as the SmackDown General Manager could make a huge announcement having WrestleMania implications.

Ad

Trending

Aldis could state that if the babyface duo manages to emerge victorious over The Green Regime next week, they will get a shot at Chelsea Green's title at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This could eventually lead to a Triple Threat Match for the Women's United States Championship at this year's WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, this is entirely a speculative scenario, and it remains to be seen how Chelsea Green's storyline will develop. Only time will tell what the future holds for the Women's United States Title.

Nick Aldis to add a stipulation to Chelsea Green's potential WrestleMania 41 match?

Since coming to SmackDown, Chelsea Green has been involved in hilarious disputes with Nick Aldis. The General Manager has been doing things that have been annoying The Hot Mess. Well, he could once again do the same by announcing her WrestleMania 41 match with a major twist.

Ad

Making Green defend her coveted title in a multi-person match will already be enough to drive her crazy. However, Aldis could go a step further by adding a stipulation to the Women's United States Championship match, potentially making it a Street Fight in Las Vegas.

It is no secret that a Street Fight match poses a nightmare for Chelsea Green. She has had some awful experiences in the past, which especially includes the Dumpster Match. While a stipulation like that could annoy The Hot Mess, it could add a lot of excitement and drama to the potential title match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This is mere speculation at this point, and it remains to be seen what Nick Aldis has in store. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will provide answers to several questions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback