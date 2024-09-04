Nick Aldis to announce ex-WWE champion's return to SmackDown for a feud with LA Knight? Exploring the possibility

Nick Aldis has been continuously ensuring that every superstar on WWE SmackDown will get a chance to try for the gold, which means that LA Knight could meet his next challenger soon. Interestingly, this could be someone who hasn't been on television for a while.

LA Knight has been active as the United States Champion since winning the title from Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam. He has already defended the gold to Santos Escobar and held an open challenge last week, which was answered by Ludwig Kaiser. For his next challenger, Nick Aldis could introduce Giovanni Vinci.

Fans have not seen Giovanni since the April 22, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, wherein he was kicked out by Gunther and Kaiser from Imperium. The following week, he was drafted to SmackDown. After several vignettes about the former NXT Tag Team Champion, the brand finally announced Vinci's return for this week's show, sporting the character he had in NXT.

Since Knight is always up for a challenge and giving chances, it's safe to say that he would have no problems defending the US Championship against Vinci. Also, this would be a good first impression to re-introduce Giovanni as a solo star after being a member of Imperium for the majority of last year,

What plans does LA Knight have for the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown?

Although The Megastar's US Championship reign has only been a month, he has been more active in featuring and defending the gold. As it turns out, being active is just one of the parts of his plans as the champion.

In an interview with La Causerie, LA Knight said that he is going to make the United States Championship the most important title in the company, even if that means defending the gold every week. He added that the title would be defended more now that he is the champion and not Logan Paul.

"I can, for damn sure, say that you're going to see it defended a lot more now that it's on me instead of Logan Paul, just by virtue of me being around a lot more. So, whether that gives it more prestige or not, we'll see, but you can bet that it's going to be an important title for sure,"

It remains to be seen who will be the next challenger for The Megastar on Friday Night SmackDown.

