Nick Aldis to announce the final match for Bash in Berlin on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown could see a huge announcement for Bash in Berlin this Friday night. The Premium Live Event in Germany could see the addition of a World Championship match thanks to General Manager Nick Aldis.

For months now, Nia Jax and Michin have been at each other's throats. While Jax has dominated Michin on various occasions, the latter made it clear on the previous edition of WWE SmackDown that she isn't done with the Women's Champion.

Nick Aldis could help Michin and Jax put this feud to bed by putting them in a match for the WWE Women's Championship at Bash in Berlin. This match could added as the final contest of the card.

WWE could book this match for Bash in Berlin purely for the reason that there is currently no women's singles match on the card. While Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are booked for the show, they are in tag team contests and not in singles action.

As far as other titles go, the United States Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship will be defended on WWE SmackDown. The World Tag Team titles don't have any contenders, and the Intercontinental Championship tournament will start next week. Hence, this match has the best chance of making the card and could be booked this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Former WWE veteran talks Nia Jax's potential storyline with WWE SmackDown superstar

Nia Jax has found a close friend in Tiffany Stratton. Both of them have each other's back and have helped each other achieve their current successes on WWE SmackDown.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has found a way the company could turn Tiffany Stratton into a major babyface. However, this would mean Miss Money in the Bank would have to go against her best friend. Here is how Russo thinks it could play out well:

"Nia Jax, I think, is a legit heel. So she is a legit heel. She is bigger and beefier than Tiffany Stratton. So, if you want to make that mean something, you are just gonna have to put some sympathy on Tiffany Stratton. If they can do that through story and turn her babyface, I think it will be good. But again, from a writing point of view, they have not done that very well." [1:19 onwards]

We saw a slight hint of the Stratton-Jax rivalry happening in the future on last week's edition of SmackDown when Nia Jax ordered Tiffany Stratton to bow down to her.

The latter looked very unhappy with the way it was asked. This very segment could be the genesis for their future feud and Tiffany's ticket to the top of the women's division.

