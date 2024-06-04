Nick Aldis to attack 2-time WWE Champion and face him at SummerSlam? Exploring potential feud

The SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, could take out 2-time WWE Champion AJ Styles after he deceived everyone about his plans on the most recent episode of SmackDown.

AJ Styles has been on a quest for the past few weeks, relentlessly pursuing another chance at the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, every time he approached the SmackDown General Manager, his request was met with denial and a reminder that he must prove himself deserving of the opportunity.

On the most recent SmackDown episode, Styles hinted at not knowing how long he had left in the ring. This led to a moment later where he hinted at the possibility of retiring, even inviting his buddies Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to share a special moment with him.

Styles also extended an invitation to Cody Rhodes to commemorate his career. Instead, he surprised everyone by launching a brutal assault on Rhodes, proving that he still had plenty of fight left in him and deceiving fans and fellow wrestlers.

Nick Aldis might not be too happy about this tease, and he could decide to go after Styles for pretending to retire. Even though WWE hasn't hinted at a rivalry between these two veterans, their ongoing conversations and exchanges over the past few weeks have at times been hostile and could suggest the company is moving towards a feud between the two.

The whole drama could lead to the former Magnus stepping into the ring for the first time to take on the Phenomenal One at SummerSlam 2024. However, it's all just speculation at this point, since Aldis is still recovering from his bicep injury. We'll have to wait and see if it happens.

Nick Aldis said that making his in-ring debut is possible in WWE

Nick Aldis might have his first match in the WWE against Styles. Lately, they've been going at it with intense arguments on WWE TV. Fans are buzzing with excitement, thinking a showdown between Styles and Aldis could happen soon.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Nick Aldis mentioned how thankful he is for the fans who are eager to watch him perform in a WWE ring. He is currently focused on his GM duties, but he remains open to the idea of anything happening in WWE.

“Anything is possible in the WWE. I deeply appreciate all of the fans, who keep me alive in that regard, who want to see me in the ring with this person or that person. Since my interaction with Roman, that started a whole different conversation in that regard. I’m just grateful that there’s an interest in it. At the same time, I’m fully committed to being the best General Manager of all time, so I’ll cross that bridge if I come to it.”

If Nick Aldis decides to give up his management responsibilities and get back in the ring, the place and time will matter to him. With the current storyline with Styles, there's a possibility he could make his way back to the ring for a match.

However, since he's still recovering from his injury, the match may not happen immediately, but there's a possibility it could occur at a major event such as Survivor Series if the creative team decides to go through with it.