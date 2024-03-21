Nick Aldis breaks silence following "freak accident" that caused major injury

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has broken his silence after it was reported earlier today that he suffered a significant injury.

PWInsider reported today that Nick Aldis had suffered an injury, and some backstage members feared it was a torn bicep. Aldis confirmed the unfortunate news today on social media. The authority figure also noted that "the sheets" had the news within minutes of it happening and suggested that it must be a slow news day.

"Yes, I just got out of surgery for a ruptured bicep tendon, and yes, the sheets had it within minutes. God bless 'em. Must be a slow news day...anyway it was a freak accident, I'm on the mend, and I will continue to fulfill my obligations. #SmackDown," he wrote.

Triple H introduced Nick Aldis as the new SmackDown GM last October, and the former NWA Champion has shone in the role so far. Aldis has proven that he is not afraid of Roman Reigns and will stand up to The Tribal Chief if he has to.

It will be interesting to see if the injury keeps Aldis off of WWE television or if he will still be able to portray the SmackDown General Manager on the road to WrestleMania 40.

