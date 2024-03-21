WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has reportedly suffered an injury. The former NWA Champion was introduced as the new SmackDown GM last October.

Nick Aldis appeared on last Monday's edition of the red brand alongside WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. The two authority figures announced a massive 6-pack challenge for WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia. The Judgment Day are the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions and will be defending the titles against five other teams in the 6-pack challenge at The Show of Shows.

According to a new report from PW Insider, Nick Aldis recently suffered an injury. The report notes that the authority figure is expected to undergo surgery. The belief among some in the company is that Aldis suffered a torn bicep.

Former WWE star reveals why he wants to see Nick Aldis punched in the mouth

Wrestling legend Mark Henry has shared a hilarious reason as to why he would like to see Nick Aldis get punched in the face.

Speaking on an episode of Busted Open Radio, Henry noted that Aldis is doing a great job as SmackDown GM, but WWE fans may not be aware of his skills as a wrestler. Henry stated that Aldis is "not just another pretty face" in WWE and wants to see him be given the opportunity to wrestle for the promotion as well.

"I hope somebody just walks up and punches him right in the mouth because I want the world, I want all these people as a GM, I wanna see him insert himself into a match against somebody, so they can see how great a wrestler he is. Nick Aldis is not just another pretty face with a strong English voice. Nick Aldis is an a** kicker," said Henry. [From 14:12 - 15:22]

Nick Aldis recently broke character to send a heartfelt message to Sting following his retirement. Sting wrapped up his professional wrestling career with a victory at AEW Revolution earlier this month.

