WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis breaks character to send message to AEW star

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has broken character today on social media to deliver a heartfelt message to an AEW star following Revolution 2024.

Sting competed in his final match over the weekend at AEW Revolution 2024. The Icon and Darby Allin were the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions heading into the bout and defeated The Young Bucks at the event in North Carolina.

Nick Aldis worked with Sting (Steve Borden) during his time in TNA Wrestling and took to social media today to congratulate the veteran on an incredible career.

"For my entire TNA run, Steve Borden was the voice of authority advocating for me to get opportunities. Pro wrestling feeds my family, and Steve Borden is a big reason why. I'm so happy he got his flowers in such a big way and left on his terms. Nobody deserves it more. #thankyousting", he wrote.

The AEW Tag Team Championship are now vacant following Sting's retirement. AEW president Tony Khan announced during the Revolution media scrum that the next champions will be determined in a tournament in the weeks ahead.

Nick Aldis opens up about his WWE debut

Nick Aldis is a former NWA Champion and has accomplished a lot during his professional wrestling career. However, he admitted he was very nervous heading into his debut as the SmackDown GM last October.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Aldis admitted that he could hear his heart beating ahead of his debut. However, he was able to calm down and deliver a great performance as he was introduced as the new SmackDown GM.

"The thing I remember the most was sitting at ringside trying to look cool. Trying to keep composed, and here comes Hunter's [Triple H] music. The thing I remember the most is that my heart was beating 1,000 miles an hour. I could hear my heart beating. You know, it was like thump, thump, thump, thump, thump. All I just thought was, 'Okay, well, this is it. You get your opportunity and try to hit the ball, and I feel like I did pretty good,'" he said. [From 00:47 to 01:15]

Nick Aldis recently signed former NXT Champion Bron Breakker to SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the SmackDown GM signs any more marquee talent to the blue brand on the road to WrestleMania 40.

