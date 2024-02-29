Bron Breakker to pick a feud with current WWE champion? Exploring prospect of promising rivalry

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker is one of the newest additions to Friday Night SmackDown. Breakker's move to the blue brand comes after both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce showed interest in signing the young star. However, Breakker chose SmackDown and made his in-ring debut for the brand last week.

On last week's edition of the blue brand, the 26-year-old faced Dante Chen in a singles match. In a contest that lasted a little over a minute, Breakker registered a dominant victory. With this win under his belt, the former NXT Champion will look to make an instant impact on SmackDown.

The one way he could achieve the same is by challenging Logan Paul. Since defending his United States Championship against Kevin Owens at the 2024 Royal Rumble, Logan hasn't put his title on the line. Hence, Bron Breakker could step up to the occasion and provide a serious threat to Logan.

The youngster could view Paul as a potential threat to his rising star power in the company and may aim to take him down as soon as possible. Not to mention that adding the US Title to his kitty so early on in his main roster career will do him a world of good and put him on the map.

While Randy Orton is also a massive favorite to challenge Logan for the title, it would be better to see someone like Breakker go after the social media star, given it will benefit his career highly. It will be interesting to see what the young superstar does on SmackDown in the coming weeks.

Wrestling veteran suggests an angle to get Bron Breakker on WrestleMania 40 card

It is no secret that WWE views Bron Breakker as a massive potential and a future star in the company. Many would argue that he is in line to be the next face of the company after Roman Reigns. For that to happen, he has to be featured on the biggest stage of them all, and there is no greater stage in wrestling than WrestleMania.

Recently, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan suggested an angle where Breakker could wrestle former World Heavyweight Champion Sheamus in a squash match at WrestleMania. During an appearance on the Gigantic Pop Podcast, Morgan said:

"So Bron Breakker needs to be on WrestleMania. He needs a clean win. Just like we're saying for Jade [Cargill], Bron Breakker needs to be on that card too. "Maybe it is Sheamus. Maybe it's just an early match. Just have them steamroll like a statement match, a one-minute match. If you're building him, if that's what they're doing with him I'm saying. If they're not, then no." [From 01:02:31 to 01:03:08]

If WWE does book something along these lines, it will be indicative of the trust they have in Breakker. Regardless of what happens, it will be interesting to see how he does on the main roster.

