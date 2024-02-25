Ex-World Heavyweight Champion returning to WWE for a squash match at WrestleMania 40 in an angle pitched by Matt Morgan

WWE CCO Triple H has been firing on all cylinders as WrestleMania 40 fast approaches. Matt Morgan has pitched the former World Heavyweight Champion to return for a mega match at The Show of Shows this year.

Sheamus has been on the sidelines since the August 18 episode of SmackDown last year. He was said to be recuperating from a shoulder injury he likely sustained during a match against Adam Copeland (FKA Edge). With WrestleMania XL just over a month away, The Celtic Warrior has been dropping hints of his potential return lately. But as things stand, he still hasn't been brought back to TV programming.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan noted that the young star Bron Breakker needs to be on the WrestleMania 40 card:

"So Bron Breakker needs to be on WrestleMania. He needs a clean win. Just like we're saying for Jade [Cargill], Bron Breakker needs to be on that card too," Morgan said.

The WWE veteran named Sheamus as a possible opponent for Bron Breakker in Philadelphia:

"Maybe it is Sheamus. Maybe it's just an early match. Just have them steamroll like a statement match, a one-minute match. If you're building him, if that's what they're doing with him I'm saying. If they're not, then no," he added. [From 01:02:31 to 01:03:08]

A current WWE champion is open to facing Sheamus again

Sheamus has been vocal about winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship before walking away for good. However, he has remained unsuccessful in capturing the title from Gunther on multiple occasions. It is the only title he needs to win in order to become The Grand Slam champion.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, The Ring General spoke about the possibility of facing The Celtic Warrior again in the future:

"I’m definitely ready, but where he is right now, that’s where I like him the most — away. It’s a good place where he is, but we’ll see what happens."

The indomitable Gunther is currently without a feud ahead of WrestleMania 40. Could Sheamus come back to renew an old feud? Only time will tell.

