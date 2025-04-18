Nick Aldis to ban 3-time World Champion; Randy Orton's opponent revealed? 4 Things the WWE SmackDown GM can do on the WrestleMania 41 go-home show

Nick Aldis is under pressure from Randy Orton to confirm his match for WrestleMania 41 on WWE SmackDown. The SmackDown GM will be looking to book a blockbuster episode of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania.

He has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, and the episode will set the tone for the biggest wrestling event of the year.

Other than Randy Orton's potential match for ‘Mania, Nick Aldis will also oversee the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He will also have to handle some big segments and matches on the show.

Check out the four things Nick Aldis can do as SmackDown’s GM on the WrestleMania 41 go-home show.

#4. Drew McIntyre gets banned from WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre has done everything in his power to bring as much pain to Damian Priest as possible. The Archer has done something similar over the weeks and even injured McIntyre’s eye.

The two men will collide at WrestleMania 41 in a grudge match. Before they take it to the ring in a Sin City Street Fight, Nick Aldis could make a big call to prevent any more injuries to the WWE Superstars.

The SmackDown GM could ban Drew McIntyre to ensure that both men are able to make it to ‘Mania on their feet. It would be a good move to show just how destructive both men are.

#3. Announce a mystery opponent for Randy Orton

Randy Orton is looking for an opponent for WWE WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens had to bow out of their scheduled match due to a neck injury. The Viper has offered to fight the SmackDown GM if he cannot come up with an opponent for him.

Nick Aldis could appear on the show to confront Randy Orton once again. The two could engage in a war of words before Aldis announces that he has handpicked Orton’s opponent, who will only be revealed at the time of the contest.

The move will have WWE fans guessing as to who Randy Orton will face at The Show of Shows. Rusev or Aleister Black could return to take the spot and get in the limelight right away.

#2. Nick Aldis could add a special stipulation to Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton’s match

There aren’t many gimmick matches announced for their year’s WrestleMania. Nick Aldis could change that by announcing another stipulation for a top match from SmackDown.

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair’s rivalry needs a little more fire to get more fans excited. That could see the GM make a big move and add some special stipulation to the contest.

WWE fans could see Nick announce that Flair wouldn’t be allowed to challenge Stratton for the title again if the latter wins. However, Tiffany Stratton would lose her opportunity for a rematch for the title if she loses.

The stipulation would make things much more interesting and have fans of both WWE stars glued to their screens for the big match.

#1. Nick Aldis could step into the ring for a match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton has offered Nick Aldis to lace up his boots for a match at WWE WrestleMania 41 in case he cannot find an opponent for The Viper. He has also hit Aldis with an RKO to make things messy between the two men.

The SmackDown GM may be ready to lace up his boots again and accept Randy Orton’s challenge. He could appear on the show to make a blockbuster announcement ahead of WrestleMania.

Aldis could accept Orton’s challenge and confirm their match just hours before ‘Mania kicks off. The move will surely make headlines and get many fans excited about the contest.

