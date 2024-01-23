Nick Aldis to ban 6-time champion from Royal Rumble following WWE RAW? Exploring potential punishment 

Nick Aldis has made a lot of changes on WWE SmackDown since being appointed as the General Manager and, unlike Adam Pearce, he has made it clear that he isn't there to make friends.

Aldis has already locked horns with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline and this week on SmackDown he could have it in for Damage CTRL. Bayley appeared on this week's episode of RAW after being invited by Pearce, but it was made clear that she was not supposed to disrupt the show and attack Becky Lynch and Nia Jax.

While Pearce doesn't want to use his position of power to punish Bayley for her actions, Nick Aldis could decide that he will, since it's unclear if she asked his permission to appear on the rival brand.

Not only that, but The Kabuki Warriors also attacked the Women's Tag Team Champions when they were not supposed to be part of the show, either. Bayley is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble and a major blow to her would be if she was taken out of the match and banned from being part of the show.

Will Nick Aldis punish Bayley on WWE SmackDown?

Aldis seems to be a fan of handing out fines to WWE Superstars instead of handing them actual punishments, aside for Roman Reigns, who has been forced to compete in a Fatal Four-Way Match this weekend.

Bayley could get off with a fine and be able to retain her place in the Royal Rumble match. Aldis, however, will definitely want to have a word with Damage CTRL when they arrive at SmackDown, since there could be blowback on his show from their attacks on Monday night.

Aldis will want to minimize any stars invading his show, which means that he will have to ensure that his SmackDown stars are not heading over to RAW to send messages, so he has to make an example of Bayley.

Do you think Nick Aldis will remove Bayley from the Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts and predictions for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown in the comments section below.

