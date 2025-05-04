Nick Aldis to ban Bloodline member from WWE Backlash following his actions on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis may soon be forced to take strict action. A 32-year-old superstar from The Bloodline recently interfered in a match. Furthermore, after the GM personally spoke to him, Solo Sikoa attempted to level allegations against Aldis. Therefore, there is a possibility that he could be banned from the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event.

LA Knight and Damian Priest kicked off this week’s episode of SmackDown with a singles match. Both superstars heavily punished each other but refused to be pinned. While the WWE Universe showered the two wrestlers with “This is Awesome” chants, their match concluded with a disqualification victory for Priest due to Solo Sikoa's interference.

Sikoa, however, was ganged up on by The Punisher and The Megastar. But before he could sustain any real damage, Jacob Fatu came to his rescue. Putting out the exhausted babyfaces, Fatu and Sikoa stood tall. Later in the show, Nick Aldis spoke to the heel superstars in a backstage segment.

He said that this was the second disqualification caused by them in two consecutive weeks. As a result, Fatu would now go on to defend the US Title at Backlash in a Triple Threat against Knight and Priest.

However, Solo pointed out that Drew McIntyre was the original Number One Contender. Hearing this, Aldis added The Scottish Warrior to the match as well, turning it into a Fatal Four-Way. Sikoa alleged that the GM was screwing Fatu over. However, Aldis claimed that Solo’s mouth was the real culprit behind everything.

Given his tendency, Solo Sikoa may not sit quietly and try to retaliate. Moreover, he might also try to help The Samoan Werewolf, believing that he put his teammate in a difficult situation. To prevent this from occurring, the SmackDown General Manager could ban the 32-year-old star from WWE Backlash 2025. While this is a strong possibility, all of this is speculation for now.

Jacob Fatu could leave The Bloodline on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown

While the new Bloodline acted unitedly on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the bonds between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa aren’t very strong right now. The heel crew’s leader created problems for his teammate ahead of WrestleMania 41 due to unnecessary interference. This not only cost Fatu a title match, but it also forced him to somehow create a chance to go to WrestleMania 41 to challenge LA Knight for the US Championship.

The Samoan Werewolf handled himself perfectly at WWE’s biggest premium live event, but Solo Sikoa has now created a new challenge for him. As a result, Jacob Fatu will have to enter his very first title defense match against three top superstars of the blue brand. Furthermore, he can lose the title without even being pinned in the no-disqualification match.

Thus, there is a chance that The Samoan Werewolf could leave the faction due to mounting frustration. While the Stamford-based promotion has dropped several hints indicating an eventual split, this remains speculative for now. It will be interesting to see if Fatu would leave St. Louis with his US Title on May 10.

