Nick Aldis to ban former World Heavyweight Champion; Wyatt Sicks’ next direction? 4 Things the WWE SmackDown GM can do on tonight’s show

The upcoming episode of SmackDown is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory. The semi-final matches for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are set to take place tonight. Along with these matches, R-Truth is also set to go one-on-one against John Cena on the show.

However, that is not all that will happen. Here are four things SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis can do on tonight's show:

#4. Announce Tiffany Stratton's next opponent

Ever since she won the WWE Women's Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract in January, Tiffany Stratton has been on top of SmackDown's women's division. She successfully defended her title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, in what was her last major feud involving the title.

The Buff Barbie is not actively involved in a storyline right now. However, Aldis could announce a number one contender's match on SmackDown to determine the next challenger for Stratton's championship.

#3. Announce the Wyatt Sicks' next match

The Wyatt Sicks made their triumphant return to SmackDown last month on Bray Wyatt's birthday. They made a statement by taking out the Street Profits and other members of SmackDown's tag team division.

Nick Aldis can announce the next match for the faction on tonight's show. He could have them face the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship on next week's episode of SmackDown.

#2. Announce Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for Night of Champions

Ever since Jacob Fatu betrayed Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank, costing him the ladder match, tensions have been higher than ever in The Bloodline. On the June 13 edition of SmackDown, Solo told Jacob Fatu that he would confront him in the ring in a week.

Nick Aldis could announce a match between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship at Night of Champions. The show in Saudi Arabia is already shaping up to be a historic event, with great matches being announced.

#1. Ban CM Punk from ringside during Cena's match

After Ron Killings attacked Cena multiple times on last week's SmackDown, Nick Aldis announced that the two would face each other on June 20 in Grand Rapids.

John Cena could request Aldis to ban CM Punk from ringside during his match with R-Truth. Truth attacked Cena from behind while he was distracted by CM Punk. To avoid a beatdown this week, John Cena could request Aldis to ban the former World Heavyweight Champion from ringside.

