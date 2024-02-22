Nick Aldis to ban popular former champion from WrestleMania following his actions on WWE RAW? Exploring the potential

Nick Aldis was probably watching this week's episode of WWE RAW closely ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024 since several SmackDown stars were invited to be part of the show.

Two stars that were not on the invite list were Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. However, they still appeared on the red show. Adam Pearce dished out a double fine to Jimmy for his involvement in the finish of Jey Uso's match against Gunther. It could now be Nick Aldis' turn to take care of Sikoa.

Expand Tweet

The Enforcer and Jimmy are key members of The Bloodline, and heading into WrestleMania 40, they could feud with Jey, leading to a brother vs. brother bout. This means that a much more effective punishment for Sikoa could be if Aldis made it clear that he wouldn't be allowed to be part of The Show of Shows. This could ensure that he won't be able to affect the outcome of the main event.

Sikoa is a rising star, and many fans would expect him to have an undercard match of some type at WrestleMania. But this may not be the case for him now, given that the show is in two months and he hasn't been part of his own storyline for a while.

Will Solo Sikoa be the man to finally mark the end of The Bloodline in WWE?

Solo Sikoa seemed most likely to turn on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, especially when he was named The Tribal Heir. Although he has become a loyal soldier in recent months, he could still be the one who turns on his family, and banning him from the biggest event of the year could add to his current frustration.

The former NXT North American Champion currently has no plans for WWE Elimination Chamber this weekend. With Jimmy Uso seemingly set to battle his own brother, Sikoa could remain on the sidelines at this year's Show of Shows.

Do you think a ban from this year's WWE WrestleMania will add to Solo Sikoa's frustration with The Bloodline and Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE