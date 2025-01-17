Nick Aldis to ban two WWE stars, Bloodline member fired, Charlotte Flair is back? - 5 Possible surprises that could happen on SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown promises to be exciting as Solo Sikoa is set to return to the blue brand. This will mark his first appearance since losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match.

A WWE Women's title match is also scheduled, featuring Tiffany Stratton defending her title against Bayley. In this article, we will discuss five surprises that fans could witness in tonight's edition of SmackDown.

#5. The Wyatt Sicks might attack LA Knight

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks are now officially part of the SmackDown brand, raising the possibility of their appearance on tonight's show. If the horror faction does make its presence felt, they might launch an attack on LA Knight.

This scenario stems from the past rivalry between The Megastar and the late Bray Wyatt. Wyatt's final feud was against Knight, whom he defeated multiple times. Knight consistently disrespected Bray throughout this feud, fueling the animosity.

As a result, The Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy could seek vengeance for the disrespect shown to The Wyatt Family leader by attacking LA Knight.

#4. Jade Cargill could finally return & expose Bianca Belair on SmackDown

Jade Cargill has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion since being mysteriously attacked backstage. Many names have been speculated as the mystery attacker, with the EST, Bianca Belair, being one of them.

It's possible that Jade could make her return on tonight's show and finally expose Bianca for faking her concern over the incident. She could reveal that Belair was the real attacker and has been merely pretending to be a good person in front of the WWE Universe.

#3. Charlotte Flair could return & declare her entry for the Women's Royal Rumble match

WWE is heading towards Royal Rumble 2025, and on the Road to the Rumble, multiple stars have declared their entry into the traditional Rumble match. Recently, Charlotte Flair has been one of the most speculated names for returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

It’s possible that fans could witness The Queen’s comeback on tonight's Friday show. Flair could declare her entry into the 30-Women's Royal Rumble match upon her comeback.

#2. Nick Aldis could impose a ban on Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens until Royal Rumble 2025

Nick Aldis is the current General Manager of WWE SmackDown, and as the National Treasure, he is responsible for maintaining order on the blue brand and ensuring that major matches take place after being officially confirmed.

One of the key bouts at Royal Rumble 2025 is a clash between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Title. Since the announcement of this match, several physically heated altercations have occurred between the two stars.

To prevent injuries before this high-stakes title bout, Nick Aldis may take a precautionary measure by imposing a ban on Rhodes and Owens. The SmackDown GM could enforce this ban until their ladder match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

#1. Jacob Fatu could take over The Bloodline and kick Solo Sikoa out

Solo Sikoa suffered a loss against Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat match on the RAW Netflix Premiere show on January 6. Tonight's SmackDown will mark Sikoa's first appearance since that defeat.

Solo could face a major shock in a surprising turn of events when Jacob Fatu betrays him and ousts Sikoa from the faction. The rationale behind this move could be that Sikoa's loss had significant consequences, tarnishing the new Bloodline's reputation.

As a result, The Samoan Werewolf may take charge and punish Sikoa by expelling the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief from the group.

