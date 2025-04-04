This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is set to emanate live from Allstate Arena, Chicago. Fans are already thrilled as Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Cody Rhodes are already being advertised to appear.

Ad

Further, Chicago is the hometown of the Best in the World, making the scenario even more interesting to watch. This article will discuss five things that could happen on SmackDown this week.

#5. Rusev might return as a heel and attack LA Knight

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to recent reports, Rusev has inked a deal with WWE and is all set to make his comeback in the Stamford-based promotion. The former AEW star was speculated to make his return since his All Elite contract came to an end.

However, reports of him signing a deal with the company heightened his chances of making his debut in the upcoming SmackDown.One potential way Rusev can make his debut is by returning as a heel and attacking United States Champion LA Knight.

Ad

This move by the Bulgarian Brute will insert him in the mid-card title picture, which could be a great way to earn a solid return.

#4. Braun Strowman might get written off television

Expand Tweet

Ad

A massive Last Man Standing match is also set to occur when Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu collide on the show. Their previous encounters have witnessed the carnage of the blue brand, and this stipulation match might bring out a dark side for both stars.

Meanwhile, the Samoan Werewolf's actions may overpower the Monster Among All Monsters, leading to him getting written off television. This move will allow WWE to rule Strowman out of the WrestleMania match, similar to how Jimmy Uso was written off on RAW this week.

Ad

#3. Nick Aldis might ban Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga

The rivalry between Strowman and Fatu has seen interference from the new Bloodline members. So it's conceivable that Nick Aldis might decide to ban Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga on SmackDown during this last-man-standing match.

This decision of the National Treasure will permit him to have a clean ending to these two monsters' rivalry, and fans will also have a clean winner of the match.

Ad

#2. Rey Fenix loses his in-ring debut match on SmackDown

Rey Fenix's Smackdown debut is also anticipated in the upcoming SmackDown. However, the opponent is yet to be disclosed. One of the major surprises that fans might witness on the blue brand could see the former AEW star losing his in-ring debut match.

However, it's possible that this could be part of a long-term storyline, leading to Rey Fenix's first feud in the Triple H-led promotion.

Ad

#1. CM Punk disclose his favour to Paul Heyman

Expand Tweet

Ad

This week's episode of Friday Night will take place in Chicago, the hometown of CM Punk. The revelation makes the show even more interesting to watch and opens the possibility of a major twist ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Last week, the Second City Saint confirmed that main-eventing WrestleMania doesn’t mean he has redeemed the favor Paul Heyman owes him. Meanwhile, this week, the Voice of the Voiceless might finally reveal the favor he wants from the Wiseman, bringing an earth-shaking twist for everyone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback