  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Nick Aldis to ban WWE faction from SmackDown before Clash in Paris due to one reason? Exploring the possibility

Nick Aldis to ban WWE faction from SmackDown before Clash in Paris due to one reason? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 29, 2025 15:34 GMT
Nick Aldis SmackDown General Manager! (Pic Credit: Nick Aldis Twitter X )
Nick Aldis SmackDown General Manager! (Image Credit: Nick Aldis on Twitter/X)

The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before the 2025 Clash in Paris Premium Live Event tonight is stacked with massive stars and two championship bouts, which promise a blockbuster night. That said, General Manager Nick Aldis may have a busy day at the office. Interestingly, the GM could ban a major faction from the show.

Ad

Two titles will be up for grabs as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against The Secret Hervice, and the reigning United States Champion, Solo Sikoa, will be defending his gold against Sami Zayn.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Solo Sikoa and his faction, MFT, are known for causing chaos during the matches to steal the victory. However, fans could witness a big brawl on WWE SmackDown, as Sami Zayn would likely have Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu in his corner. Therefore, to avoid such a situation, Nick Aldis may impose a ban on JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga from being ringside during the bout.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical, and nothing has been officially confirmed.

Ad

WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa revealed how his father warned him

The reigning United States Champion, Solo Sikoa, speaking in an interview with TV Insider, revealed a hilarious incident from his childhood when his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, warned him that if he got bad grades, he would be the victim of his signature Stinkface.

"My dad told me if I got bad grades he was going to Stinkface [trademark move in the ring] me, so I made sure I got good grades. My dad was always on the road. He missed a lot of birthdays, Christmases, and anniversaries. I just knew he was grinding and working for our family." Sikoa said. [H/T - TVInsider]

It will be interesting to see how the title match between The Street Champion and Sami Zayn unfolds.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications