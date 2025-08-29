Nick Aldis to ban WWE faction from SmackDown before Clash in Paris due to one reason? Exploring the possibility

The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before the 2025 Clash in Paris Premium Live Event tonight is stacked with massive stars and two championship bouts, which promise a blockbuster night. That said, General Manager Nick Aldis may have a busy day at the office. Interestingly, the GM could ban a major faction from the show.Two titles will be up for grabs as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against The Secret Hervice, and the reigning United States Champion, Solo Sikoa, will be defending his gold against Sami Zayn.Solo Sikoa and his faction, MFT, are known for causing chaos during the matches to steal the victory. However, fans could witness a big brawl on WWE SmackDown, as Sami Zayn would likely have Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu in his corner. Therefore, to avoid such a situation, Nick Aldis may impose a ban on JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga from being ringside during the bout.That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical, and nothing has been officially confirmed.WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa revealed how his father warned himThe reigning United States Champion, Solo Sikoa, speaking in an interview with TV Insider, revealed a hilarious incident from his childhood when his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, warned him that if he got bad grades, he would be the victim of his signature Stinkface.&quot;My dad told me if I got bad grades he was going to Stinkface [trademark move in the ring] me, so I made sure I got good grades. My dad was always on the road. He missed a lot of birthdays, Christmases, and anniversaries. I just knew he was grinding and working for our family.&quot; Sikoa said. [H/T - TVInsider]It will be interesting to see how the title match between The Street Champion and Sami Zayn unfolds.