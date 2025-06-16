Nick Aldis to betray Adam Pearce; former Champion’s retirement match announced? 4 Things the SmackDown GM can do on WWE RAW

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will step in as the interim GM on the upcoming edition of RAW, emanating from the Resch Center, on June 16. Aldis has stepped in as Adam Pearce has taken much-needed time off from his hectic schedule and is on vacation.

Ad

With the WWE Night of Champions 2025 approaching fast, Nick Aldis would have an extremely packed night this Monday, and he could pull some major strings, which might have future implications and even upset Adam Pearce.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In this listicle, we look at four announcements Nick Aldis might make as the interim RAW General Manager in the absence of Adam Pearce:

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

#4. Nick Aldis could announce Goldberg vs Gunther for the WWE title

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw a massive title change as Gunther choked Jey Uso unconscious with his signature Sleeper Hold to become a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

Experts and pundits believe Gunther was crowned champion to ultimately set his rumored super-bout against Goldberg, who is set to compete in his final WWE match this year.

In a shocking announcement, Nick Aldis could shock everyone by revealing that the Ring General will defend his title against Da Man at Night of Champions 2025, and Goldberg would return on RAW next week for a contract signing.

#3. Nikki Bella vs Liv Morgan singles match

The June 9 edition of WWE RAW saw the much-awaited return of Nikki Bella. The former Divas champion promoted the Evolution 2 PLE. While discussing the all-women’s events, Bella praised the current stacked women’s division.

Ad

She missed mentioning Liv Morgan, which triggered the latter, who came out and got into an argument with the Hall of Famer, even taking some personal shots at her recent divorce, which turned physical. Morgan laid Nikki out with her signature Oblivion.

Nikki Bella is advertised for the upcoming RAW and may have a strong response to Liv Morgan’s attack, amid escalating tensions. Nick Aldis could announce a singles bout between Bella and Morgan for Night of Champions 2025.

Ad

#2. Aldis could announce Seth Rollins vs LA Knight

Last week’s RAW saw LA Knight attacking Bron Breakker and costing him the chance to qualify for the 2025 King of the Ring semi-finals by attacking him during the qualifying bout. He announced that he has taken one down, with two more to go.

Before the Megastar could have done more damage to Rollins and Co., Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed returned the favour and attacked LA Knight on SmackDown, costing him his KOTR qualifying bout.

Ad

Knight would get his revenge and would most likely attack Seth Rollins and his crew. Seeing the tensions escalating and preventing more chaos, Nick Aldis could announce a singles contest between Rollins and Knight at NOC 2025.

#1. Aldis could betray Adam Pearce

Some rumors suggest the WWE draft might return after SummerSlam 2025. However, in Adam Pearce's absence, Nick Aldis could poach a major star from Monday Night RAW to SmackDown.

Ad

The star in question is AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has been on RAW since his return from his injury. WWE hinted that he would get into a feud against Dominik Mysterio for the IC Championship, but it never happened.

Aldis could manipulate AJ Styles to drop his RAW contract, sign with SmackDown, saying he would grant him an instant shot at the United States Championship on a random edition of the blue brand. This would create tension between both GMs heading into the Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More