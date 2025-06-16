Nick Aldis to bring back WWE legend for first title match in 1,213 days on RAW? Possibility explored

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will be replacing Adam Pearce on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The blue brand's GM could bring back a legendary name for a huge title match on the red show. The legend in question is Goldberg.

Ad

Goldberg last competed inside the ring on February 19, 2022, at Elimination Chamber. Last year, the legend announced that he would wrestle in his final match in 2025. Since this announcement, many people have been speculating who could be Da Man's last opponent in WWE. Several rumors suggest that the former Universal Champion could face a beast like Gunther in his last outing. The two men even had an altercation at Bad Blood last year.

Ad

Trending

For those unaware, The Ring General dethroned Jey Uso as the World Heavyweight Champion on last week's RAW. Following this title change, reports emerged that the Triple H-led creative team took this decision as they wanted Gunther vs. Goldberg with a title on the line for Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, 2025. However, this is all speculation at the moment, and nothing has been confirmed.

Nick Aldis, who will be replacing Adam Pearce on WWE RAW, could bring in Da Man after 1,213 days on the upcoming edition of the red brand to book a surprise world title match with Gunther. This wouldn't come as a huge shock, as the Triple H-led creative team has been booking title matches on their weekly programming in recent times.

Ad

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Ad

WWE analyst believes Goldberg will lose to Gunther

During an edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts said that if the Triple H-led creative team wanted to stay true to Gunther's on-screen persona, then they would book The Ring General to destroy Goldberg in his final match.

"Goldberg beat [Brock] Lesnar. Goldberg beat Bray [Wyatt]. Goldberg, he beats people. Now, if you want to stay true to the Gunther character, that would be the thinking going in like [sic] I would love that if we went in going, 'Oh man, they ended Jey’s title reign just to put the title on Gunther so that Goldberg could beat him,' and then Gunther just destroys Goldberg," Roberts said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Goldberg's final match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More