Gunther to destroy WWE Hall of Famer upon his return, predicts analyst

WWE Superstar Gunther's appearance on this week's RAW proved to be a huge one. Following the flagship show, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts suggested a powerful booking decision to further solidify the 37-year-old star's persona.

The Ring General went one-on-one with Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship on the June 9 episode of RAW. This marked their first encounter since WrestleMania 41, where The YEET Master had defeated his opponent for the title. In a shocking turn of events, Gunther has now reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship from Uso, ending the latter's 51-day reign.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts reflected on Goldberg's established record of beating competitors, including Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt, whenever he had previously returned. The analyst then envisioned a possible scenario where The Ring General would utterly destroy the WWE Hall of Famer if a match happened between the two upon the latter's imminent return to the company.

"Goldberg beat [Brock] Lesnar. Goldberg beat Bray [Wyatt]. Goldberg, he beats people. Now, if you want to stay true to the Gunther character, that would be the thinking going in like [sic] I would love that if we went in going, 'Oh man, they ended Jey’s title reign just to put the title on Gunther so that Goldberg could beat him,' and then Gunther just destroys Goldberg," Roberts said. [From 16:42 to 17:11]

Check out the entire podcast below:

Sam Roberts says Gunther could undergo a major change in WWE

In the same video, Sam Roberts discussed the potential for a massive change in character for Gunther. This speculation arises after the World Heavyweight Champion's victory over Jey Uso.

The WWE analyst said:

"I wouldn’t be surprised if, before this title reign is over, Gunther is a babyface. I think he is headed towards babyface territory. The beauty and integrity of the Gunther character is that he really doesn’t have to change a thing. He just fights different people, and now he’s a babyface."

Fans will have to wait and see if WWE has plans for a potential Gunther vs. Goldberg match.

Please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

