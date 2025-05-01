Nick Aldis to confirm a huge Fatal Four-Way Match on WWE SmackDown for a world title? Exploring potential Backlash scenario

With WWE WrestleMania 41 in the rearview mirror, fans are now looking ahead to Backlash, with many stars looking to have a show-stealing moment in St. Louis on Saturday, May 10th. Many expect WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to have a marquee match on the card.

The 26-year-old retained her title at The Show of Shows after defeating Charlotte Flair. Last week on SmackDown, The Buff Barbie battled fellow fan favorite Jade Cargill in a singles bout.

However, their match was cut short after Naomi interfered in the proceedings. After Naomi's attack on Cargill, Stratton's former ally, Nia Jax, assaulted The Blonde Bombshell in the ring.

With all four women now intertwined, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis may announce a Fatal Four-Way WWE Women's Championship Match for Backlash this Friday.

However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Former WWE Women's Champion comments on missing WrestleMania 41

One major star who did not feature on the WrestleMania 41 card was Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force has not competed in a match since Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Despite not featuring on the biggest show of the year, Jax recently revealed on The Nikki & Brie Show why missing 'Mania in Las Vegas wasn't that big a deal.

"I love the fact that I'm coming back to a different division as well. We have such younger talent coming up, and then, it gives me a chance to experiment with what I know and show different sides of Nia Jax. I've been having a blast, to be fair. Missing out on WrestleMania s*cks, but at the end of the day, I can sit back and be like, 'I helped this. I helped build this!'" she said. [4:30–4:51]

Although she did not work WrestleMania, Jax will be looking for another stellar year after 2024 saw her become both the Queen of the Ring and the Women's Champion.

