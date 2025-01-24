Nick Aldis to confirm Royal Rumble Qualifying Match between 2 major stars on SmackDown? Possibility explored ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event

This week's SmackDown is set to be the go-home episode for Saturday Night's Main Event on the road to Royal Rumble. With WWE heavily promoting it, several high-stakes clashes have already been announced for the event. General Manager Nick Aldis could raise the stakes of those matches tonight by turning it into a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match.

Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman will collide in a first-ever match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The two stars have been at loggerheads ever since the former Universal Champion came to Sami Zayn's aid on SmackDown last month. Strowman and Fatu were even involved in an intense face-off in the ring last week, leaving fans hyped for their showdown.

There is a good possibility that Nick Aldis might make a huge announcement tonight, revealing that the winner of this match will secure a spot in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. A major reason the SmackDown GM could do that is to elevate the grandeur and hype of this highly anticipated match at SNME. Such a stipulation could make it feel even more important.

The WWE Universe is already buzzing with excitement for the colossal encounter between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu. The addition of such a stipulation would make the match unpredictable, especially with WWE building it as an encounter between two unstoppable forces. Besides, one superstar not being able to participate in the Royal Rumble for the other will serve WWE a perfect opportunity to extend this rivalry beyond this Saturday's event.

Well, this is speculation at this point. Will Nick Aldis add the above-mentioned stipulation to the Strowman vs. Fatu match? Tonight's episode of SmackDown will provide the answer to this.

Braun Strowman's feud with Jacob Fatu to continue after Royal Rumble?

Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu are two of the most prominent names on SmackDown. Given their impressive stature and humongous strength, their impending clash will be a battle of power and dominance. Fans have been wondering whether their upcoming match this weekend will be a one-off encounter.

If WWE turns their upcoming showdown at SNME into a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match, it would provide significant motivation for the loser to go after the winner for retribution. Besides, the dynamic between the two superstars primarily revolves around their dominant and imposing persona.

By extending this feud, WWE could add more depth to their story, allowing further character development for both. Moreover, this rivalry has the potential to be one of the biggest highlights of this year's road to WrestleMania. Not only will this keep both superstars in the spotlight, but it will also provide Strowman and Fatu with much-needed momentum ahead of The Show of Shows.

Since his debut, The Samoan Werewolf has only been involved in The Bloodline's storyline. As a result, an extended feud with a top star like Braun Strowman would be a fresh chapter in Jacob Fatu's career. While the possibilities are intriguing, only time will tell what Triple H has in store for both.

