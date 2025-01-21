Braun Strowman sends a message aimed at Jacob Fatu ahead of their match; makes a bold claim before big WWE show

Braun Strowman has sent a message aimed at Jacob Fatu ahead of their clash at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Strowman and Fatu will face one another in a singles match for the first time.

Strowman and Fatu met on last week's SmackDown upon the former Universal Champion's return to TV. He came to LA Knight's aid after The Megastar ambushed Fatu and Tama Tonga following The Samoan Werewolf's promo.

On Twitter/X, Strowman made a bold claim, stating his match with Fatu will "feed generations."

"This will feed generations!!!!!! Beware that, when fighting monsters, you yourself do not become a monster... for when you gaze long into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you!!!!" wrote Strowman.

Sam Roberts discussed the possibility of a feud between Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns in WWE

Sam Roberts has discussed the possibility of a feud between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu. He described Reigns vs. Fatu as the "ultimate showdown" in WWE.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts claimed Fatu could be the "monster" to take down The OTC. He said:

"I don't see Jacob Fatu becoming the good guy here. Maybe he does. But I don't see it only because I think that Solo Sikoa is right now but the ultimate showdown is still Jacob Fatu vs. Roman Reigns. And in the case of Jacob Fatu vs. Roman Reigns, Roman Reigns ain't the bad guy. Roman Reigns is the hero. Jacob Fatu is the monster who may take the hero down."

Fatu's upcoming clash against Braun Strowman will be his second-ever singles match in the company. His first was against Jey Uso, whom he defeated before the Survivor Series Premium Live Event to earn an advantage for The Bloodline.

A win over the former WWE Universal Champion would be a massive boost for The Samoan Werewolf, especially ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

