Major WWE Superstar must turn babyface because of Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu, says Sam Roberts

WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently discussed The Bloodline saga. He claimed the future of the storyline could see a major superstar turn babyface.

Solo Sikoa has led the new Bloodline in a civil war against Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline. However, the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief lost the Ula Fala to the OTC earlier this month on RAW. While his future remains uncertain, Roberts suggested the former NXT North American Champion must turn babyface as he predicted he would go into a feud with his current personal enforcer Jacob Fatu.

The 41-year-old RAW Talk host pointed out on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that the potential feud between Sikoa and Fatu should lead The Samoan Werewolf into a rivalry with Reigns. Hence, he pointed out that Sikoa has to be the one to turn babyface as he fights his 32-year-old cousin:

"I don't see Jacob Fatu becoming the good guy here. Maybe he does. But I don't see it only because I think that Solo Sikoa is right now but the ultimate showdown is still Jacob Fatu vs. Roman Reigns. And in the case of Jacob Fatu vs. Roman Reigns, Roman Reigns ain't the bad guy. Roman Reigns is the hero. Jacob Fatu is the monster who may take the hero down," Roberts said. [16:05 - 16:33]

Check out Roberts' comments in the video below:

Jacob Fatu vs. Roman Reigns could happen at WWE WrestleMania 42, says Sam Roberts

On the same episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts pointed out that a match between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu could happen at SummerSlam this year. However, he claimed WWE could stretch out the story for much longer.

The WWE analyst suggested the two superstars could go head-to-head in the main event of WrestleMania 42 next year:

"I mean, maybe you'll get it at SummerSlam. SummerSlam is two nights in a stadium. So, maybe SummerSlam will be the time to finally do Jacob vs. Roman. But I think it could even be stretched out all the way to next year's WrestleMania and then you finally have The Bloodline all back together, including Solo, with Roman on top," he said.

Fatu is scheduled to fight Braun Strowman this weekend on Saturday Night's Main Event. Roberts predicted The Samoan Werewolf would come out on top.

