Nick Aldis to ensure three WWE Superstars are banned from SummerSlam for one huge reason? Exploring the possibility

Nick Aldis has the huge responsibility of building a star-studded card from SmackDown for this year's SummerSlam. Currently, his mid-card scene has been full of chaos, and one of the main reasons is the ongoing feud between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The two stars have been involved in a heated rivalry on the blue brand for the United States Championship.

They are expected to face each other in a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. If this happens, Aldis might ban Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo from this potential match at the summer extravaganza. The three stars have been wreaking havoc alongside Sikoa on SmackDown since Night of Champions. They have been invading matches and ruining several high-profile bouts.

However, SummerSlam is a major show, and Nick Aldis might make sure that the United States Championship match doesn't get affected due to ringside shenanigans. Therefore, he might ban those three stars from the ringside to ensure a fair fight between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. This will allow a clean match, perfect for a big stage like SummerSlam.

Besides, fans have often complained about Solo's matches being predictable due to his faction's interferences. By introducing such an angle, WWE could give a fresh twist to the anticipated clash between Fatu and Sikoa. Moreover, it would allow WWE to showcase a classic wrestling match between the former Bloodline members at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Hence, there is a high possibility that Nick Aldis might make such a big move by banning Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo from SummerSlam. However, this is entirely speculation.

Nick Aldis to give Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu a match under one condition?

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu have been the epicenter of chaos on SmackDown for the past few weeks. They have constantly been a nagging problem for Nick Aldis on the blue brand. Therefore, the SmackDown General Manager could take matters into his own hands and make a huge proclamation.

He might add a major condition in Sikoa and Fatu's potential SummerSlam match that could be a game-changer for the ongoing feud between the two stars. Aldis could announce that the potential match between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at the annual spectacle would be a 'Loser Leaves SmackDown' match.

Whoever loses the bout would have to leave the blue brand for good. Nick Aldis could emphasize that Sikoa and Fatu would get their SummerSlam match only if they agree to this stipulation. Such an angle could add a major twist to the rumored United States Championship match.

It could mark the final showdown between the former Bloodline members before they move on to something new after The Biggest Party of the Summer. There is a good possibility that WWE could introduce such an angle in the story down the line. Nonetheless, it is just speculation at the moment.

