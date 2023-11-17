Last week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens provided commentary in place of Corey Graves. Graves was granted leave since he had recently become a parent. However, Owens' night ended with a suspension.

Nick Aldis backed Kevin Owens' involvement on the announce table. However, the general manager advised Owens to keep his cool and avoid engaging in any physical altercations. Everything was going smoothly until Austin Theory and Grayson Waller infuriated Owens to the point where he lost his calm and attacked both men.

Afterwards, Aldis suspended Owens, and he was out indefinitely with no word on his future. He may be let go from the Blue Brand on this week's SmackDown, with the 6-time world champion, Becky Lynch, taking his place as we advance.

Recent reports indicate that Lynch could compete in the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023. The 36-year-old could join Bianca Belair's team against the Damage CTRL faction. If Lynch does participate in the WarGames match, Aldis' decision to substitute Owens for her on Monday Night RAW could explain everything.

It's unclear whether Kevin Owens will be sacked from the Blue Brand and replaced by Lynch. Fans will have to wait until this Friday's episode of SmackDown to find out.

Kevin Owens breaks silence after being suspended

Owens reacted to getting suspended by the General Manager. WWE shared a clip on Instagram where he addresses Aldis, thanking him for enabling him to work on a live event but also noting that he does not deserve to be insulted. Here's what he said:

“Thank you Nick Aldis for allowing me to fulfill my commitments this weekend, but I really don’t think I deserved to get suspended. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller deserve–! Anyway, I’ll call you.” [H/T RingsideNews]

Owens looks to have an abundance of possibilities right now. Although he is more likely to enter into a feud with Waller and Theory, we never know whether he will lose his position on SmackDown this week.

Do you think Owens should have been suspended? Sound off in the comments section below.

