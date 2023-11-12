WWE Universe excited that a 36-year-old star could join the WarGames team against Damage CTRL

While WWE hasn't officially announced it yet, Survivor Series: WarGames will feature a massive women's match, and fans have now shared their thoughts on Becky Lynch possibly joining the babyfaces.

WWE seemingly unveiled its Survivor Series plans on SmackDown as Asuka joined forces with Damage CTRL and the recently returned Kairi Sane to lay out Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi.

The company is expected to announce the women's WarGames match soon, and as reported by PWInsider, Becky Lynch could be amongst the superstars who take on the heels.

Fans reacted in numbers to the possibility, and several were pleased to see Lynch's name pop up for the potential spot. The former women's champion is one of WWE's most popular stars, and many believe her inclusion in the match will help in more ways than one.

One Twitter user highlighted Becky Lynch's history with Damage CTRL, and how it all perfectly tied into the larger narrative. Lynch's close relationship with Japanese stars will also help in the communication during the match, another fan noted, as you can view below:

Having Becky Lynch in a high-profile match should ideally not be considered a bad decision, but some fans aren't in favor of seeing it happen. Jade Cargill's name was mentioned as a potential member of the babyface alliance:

WWE set up the Women's Survivor Series: WarGames match on SmackDown

The women took center stage on the blue brand this week as Damage CTRL faced Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka in the main event.

The Empress of Tomorrow turned on her partners by refusing Belair's tag, and hitting her with the mist in the face. The match ended in a no-contest as Damage CTRL proceeded to attack their rivals before the show ended.

Shotzi's attempted save bore no fruit, as she too was laid out, along with Charlotte and Belair as SmackDown went off the air. With the Damage CTRL faction now looking stronger with Kairi Sane and Asuka helping their cause, does Becky Lynch seem like the perfect reinforcement for the faces? All will be answered hopefully soon.

Whom do you think fits better in the face team: Becky Lynch or Jade Cargill? Sound off in the comments section below.

