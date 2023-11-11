8-time champion set to compete in WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 - Reports 

The 2023 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event is already looking amazing with the return of WarGames. A multi-time Women's Champion might walk into the vicious structure for a memorable bout.

Bianca Belair has been feuding with Damage CTRL for a while and came incredibly close to defeating IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. With the addition of names like Kairi Sane and Asuka on the other side, Belair may reportedly call a former rival to help her at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Becky Lynch could expectedly be added to the team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi at the upcoming premium live event.

"For those who are asking who could be the final member of Bianca Belair's team at Survivor Series in WarGames, the expectation last night at the SmackDown taping was that it would likely be Becky Lynch," stated Mike Johnson.

There has been buzz circulating about a Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023, and by the events of SmackDown, it looks like Belair's team will battle the stronger-than-ever version of Damage CTRL in a WarGames match. The addition of Becky Lynch will certainly boost the excitement for the confrontation.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will feature another WarGames match

The upcoming premium live event has a history of featuring faction warfare. Damage CTRL is not the only faction set to compete in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day was engaged in a heated assault featuring the likes of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn. General Manager of the red brand, Adam Pearce, appeared and announced that the two sides will battle in a WarGames match on November 25.

With that said, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso will battle Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh at the upcoming premium live event.

