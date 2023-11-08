LA Knight to feud with returning 46-year-old star at WWE Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

LA Knight impressively headlined WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Could the promotion book him in another great rivalry leading up to the WWE Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event?

At Crown Jewel, LA Knight came extremely close to dethroning Roman Reigns. He couldn't become the new champion, thanks to Jimmy Uso's interference. However, he might want another shot at The Tribal Chief at WWE Survivor Series 2023, which won't be an easy task to pull off. He might have to feud with an unexpected opponent.

This Superstar is AJ Styles, who suffered a kayfabe injury at the hands of The Bloodline over a month ago. He was on his path to teaming up with John Cena against JImmy and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane and could have possibly challenged Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel instead of The Megastar.

Styles is rumored to make a comeback soon and could seemingly go after Reigns. LA Knight and AJ Styles will have similar intentions, leading to a rivalry between the two to become the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two could face off at Survivor Series 2023 for a right to challenge The Head of The Table.

This is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed. However, a match is possible for the upcoming premium live event.

Could LA Knight and AJ Styles' conflict also feature a significant twist leading up to WWE Survivor Series 2023?

While the feud could certainly happen for the right to become the #1 contender, the company could make it much more personal with a twist.

AJ Styles could turn heel for the first time in years to feud with LA Knight. He could blame Knight for stealing his spotlight and a potential title shot. The O.C.'s Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim could also turn heel in the process.

If Roman Reigns isn't available for WWE Survivor Series 2023, The Megastar and The Phenomenal One's battle could be an intriguing addition to the upcoming premium live event.

The promotion could be planning more surprises for the rest of the year. Here are five possible shocks the company could feature in the remaining part of 2023.

