Nick Aldis to fire top star if he loses to Cody Rhodes - 4 matches that can be announced for WWE's next PLE on SmackDown

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is expected to kick off the show this Friday and address what happened last week when AJ Styles defied him and faked his retirement only to attack Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and demand a title rematch.

However, Aldis is not expected to back down and it would not come as a surprise if he put The Phenomenal One in a career-threatening match against Cody Rhodes following his actions on the blue brand last week.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four matches that can be announced this Friday for the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland.

#4. Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

Trending

This rivalry continues. It has been months since Kevin Owens has been involved in a heated feud with The Bloodline. It started when Roman Reigns was in charge, and it continues now that Solo Sikoa has taken over.

With Randy Orton and the Street Profits on his side, KO has battled the new-look Bloodline a few times, but it is time that he faces Sikoa one-on-one. Fans can expect Nick Aldis to make this match official for Clash at the Castle 2024.

#3. A Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have done a great job as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions since they claimed the titles at Backlash France. Still, they will now face a tough challenge, as they are expected to put their titles on the line in a Triple Threat Match.

After what happened on RAW last Monday, the duo might collide with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, who were the number-one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship, as well as Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

#2. Randy Orton vs. Gunther

This could be a rematch of the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Gunther emerged victorious in the bout and became the new King of the Ring. However, the match ended controversially, with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H declaring The Ring General as the winner, but The Game also made it clear that The Viper deserves a rematch.

This rematch could take place as early as next Saturday should Randy Orton be medically cleared to compete. It is also worth mentioning that Gunther has a world title shot against a champion of his respective brand (RAW) at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles with the latter's career on the line

Following what happened on SmackDown last week, it is a no-brainer that AJ Styles should get his rematch against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match will probably be scheduled for the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

Still, Rhodes will be out for revenge and General Manager Nick Aldis will need to address the situation after initially turning down AJ Styles' request for a rematch. Thus, fans could expect him to add a stipulation to the match, which will not only be for Cody Rhodes' title. Instead, AJ Styles' career will be on the line, and if he loses, he will be out.

That way, Aldis will make a statement and will try to contain The Phenomenal One, who has wreaked havoc since his return as a heel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback