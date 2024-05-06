The Bloodline's Wiseman Paul Heyman could find himself in hot waters for spreading false information about Roman Reigns.

Heyman had a confrontation with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis backstage during last week's episode of SmackDown. Aldis refused Heyman's plea to exclude Randy Orton and Kevin Owens from the match against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. This caused Heyman to unintentionally spill a major secret.

The 38-year veteran accidentally let slip that he hadn't spoken to The Tribal Chief since WrestleMania 40, and he was the one who removed Reigns from the WWE Draft.

Aldis was bothered by Heyman's comments, and the rest of The Bloodline might feel the same way. Here are three potential repercussions that the iconic manager could encounter on the blue brand:

Solo Sikoa kicks him out of The Bloodline

A few weeks ago, Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso and made it clear that Heyman was following orders from a new Tribal Chief. There's a chance that someone higher up is involved, and it could very well be none other than The Rock.

Similar to Roman Reigns, The Great One is on hiatus, but he could very well be pulling the strings in The Bloodline storyline. It is plausible that he is instructing Sikoa to dismantle The Bloodline from within while The Big Dog is away.

Since Heyman is loyal to Reigns, he might face the repercussions of this scheme and get kicked out of the faction by The Enforcer.

Nick Aldis fires the 38-year veteran

On Night One of the WWE Draft, Heyman mentioned that Reigns had decided to exclude himself from being eligible for the Draft. He explained that Reigns didn't want to overshadow other stars, knowing that he would be the top pick had he stayed in the Draft.

As mentioned above, it was the Wiseman himself who prevented Reigns from getting drafted.

In this upcoming episode of SmackDown, he might face some serious consequences for his actions. Nick Aldis could take disciplinary action against him. The SmackDown GM might fire the legendary manager for lying and misrepresenting facts.

Solo Sikoa threatens Paul Heyman for interacting with Jey Uso

Solo Sikoa has seemingly stepped up to handle the faction's business while Roman Reigns is away.

The Bloodline's ongoing saga took an exciting turn during the WWE Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event when it added yet another new member in Tanga Loa.

However, Heyman seems to be disapproving of the new Bloodline. At Backlash, he briefly interacted with Jey Uso, and The Wiseman conveyed his disapproval of recent actions by the faction while seeking a spark of optimism in Jey's gaze. No words were however spoken between the two.

The faction's rebellious behavior is becoming more evident, and their manager seemed to care less about their victory at the PLE in France. This might annoy The Bloodline's Enforcer in the next episode, leading him to threaten Heyman or perhaps give him a good beating to teach him a lesson.