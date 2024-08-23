Nick Aldis to force The Bloodline to face 4 former WWE champions at Bash in Berlin? Potential SmackDown swerve explored

The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits in a high-voltage clash on SmackDown tonight. This match is expected to see a maelstrom of chaos and ringside interference from Solo Sikoa, who could aid Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in retaining their title. However, this may not sit well with General Manager Nick Aldis.

Aldis might be enraged with the heel faction ruining a high-stakes title match under his watch. Moreover, the fact that The Bloodline has transformed the blue brand into a warzone lately could compel the SmackDown GM to take matters into his own hands. Fueled by his outrage, Nick Aldis could make a bold move, forcing the heel stable to face four former WWE champions at Bash in Berlin.

In a blockbuster announcement on the show, the WWE official could assert that Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga would have to defend their championship in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match against Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Both teams are former WWE Tag Team Champions.

Nick Aldis' ultimate move would pit the reigning champions against a team of legendary competitors, hungry for revenge and eager to end The Bloodline's dominance. Moreover, it would seemingly end their reign of terror to some extent, as the heel faction would pose a great risk of losing the WWE Tag Team Championship in case a Triple Threat Match is announced for Bash in Berlin.

However, the scenario is entirely speculative. Regardless, there's a good possibility that Nick Aldis could take strict measures if The Bloodline ruins the WWE Tag Team Championship match tonight.

The Bloodline could send a message to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns suffered a brutal assault at the hands of Solo Sikoa and his faction last week on SmackDown. The Original Tribal Chief is not advertised to appear on tonight's show. However, Sikoa and his crew could send a bold message to Reigns tonight.

The new Bloodline could wreak havoc on Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, unleashing a savage attack on the duo. They could unleash complete mayhem on the Street Profits to showcase their dominance and deliver a message to Roman Reigns.

Following that, Solo Sikoa could deliver a bold statement to the OTC. With ferocious intensity, he could look into the camera and state that The Bloodline would do the same to Reigns if The Big Dog ever returned to SmackDown to claim the prestigious Ula Fala.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up on tonight's SmackDown.

