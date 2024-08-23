Alliance with 2 debuting stars and a legend; blockbuster feud? - 5 Things Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline can do in Roman Reigns' absence

Roman Reigns stepped up to The Bloodline after his return at WWE SummerSlam. The Original Tribal Chief almost regained the Ula Fala, but Jacob Fatu's involvement on last week's episode of SmackDown gave Solo Sikoa and his men the upper hand.

It is likely that Reigns will be off television indefinitely due to The Bloodline's assault. But the faction will not sit idle during Reigns' absence, so some big moves from them are expected.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at five things The Bloodline can do before Roman Reigns returns.

#5. The Bloodline could feud with Jimmy Uso

The first thing Solo Sikoa did after taking over The Bloodline was to kick Jimmy Uso out of the group. He took the decision because of his brother's failure to defeat Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL.

Jimmy Uso, who has been out of action due to an undisclosed injury since April, is expected to return soon. He also missed the 2024 WWE Draft. The record-breaking star will probably join SmackDown when he returns to action.

He would want payback against Solo Sikoa and his men so they could feud while Roman Reigns is absent.

It is possible that he will return on tonight's episode of the blue brand to cost Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits.

This way, WWE would also plant the seeds for the reunion of the original Bloodline.

#4. The Bloodline crashes Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens at WWE Bash in Berlin

After Jacob Fatu attacked Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa almost captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. However, the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief could not become champion due to Roman Reigns' attack.

On the episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam, Sikoa demanded a rematch from The American Nightmare. However, the latter refused to face the leader of The Bloodline again and told him to earn a shot at the title again.

Cody Rhodes' next title defense will be against Kevin Owens at the WWE Bash in Berlin on Saturday, August 31. It is possible that The Bloodline could attack both men in Germany and cause a disqualification finish.

The American Nightmare may give Sikoa another title shot if he makes such a move. Perhaps, in a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood, where no interruptions are easily possible.

#3. The Anoa'i family elders officially make Solo Sikoa the Tribal Chief

The dispute between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa over the status of the Tribal Chief has been the most heated angle on SmackDown since SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns was officially given the status of the Tribal Chief by his father Afa and uncle Sika after he defeated Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell 2020. They presented him with the Ula Fala necklace at that time, so Solo Sikoa may bring someone like Rikishi to do the same for him.

This may also be a punishment for The Original Tribal Chief because he stopped the Undisputed WWE title from returning to his family at SummerSlam. Since Sikoa took charge in Reigns' absence and prevented the faction from falling apart, his elders may give him the power.

#2. Solo Sikoa forces Paul Heyman to acknowledge him

Paul Heyman suffered for months after Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline. The WWE Hall of Famer was assaulted and kicked out of the group back in June when he refused to acknowledge the former Enforcer as his Tribal Chief.

Heyman ran Roman Reigns' affairs whenever The Head of The Table used to take time off from WWE programming. So, Paul Heyman may return during Reigns' current hiatus to continue the storyline with The Bloodline.

The group could force him to become their Special Counsel and even try to injure him, which could lead to Roman Reigns' next return.

There is also a possibility of Heyman returning with Jimmy Uso to deal with Sikoa and his men.

#1. Solo Sikoa adds Rikishi, Hikuleo, and Zilla Fatu to The Bloodline

Roman Reigns surprisingly took out Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa all by himself during his first brawl with The Bloodline. The group could only take out The Original Tribal Chief when they brought an injured Jacob Fatu as backup.

Solo Sikoa may take measures to strengthen the group during Roman Reigns' absence, so he may introduce Hikuleo as the group's powerhouse. The 6 ft 8 in star reportedly signed with WWE so he could join his brothers Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa on SmackDown.

Moreover, Zilla Fatu could be another possible addition to Sikoa's Bloodline. The son of WWE legend Umaga would get along very well with the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief as the latter is a big admirer of Umaga, just like The Main One.

The new Bloodline does not have a Wiseman yet, so they could also bring one in the coming days. Sikoa's father, Rikishi, is a strong contender to fill that spot, as the WWE Hall of Famer himself expressed interest in joining the group.

