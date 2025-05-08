Nick Aldis to get attacked by top Bloodline member for his actions on WWE SmackDown? Potential explored

As announced on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Jacob Fatu will defend the United States Championship against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest at Backlash 2025 in a Fatal Four-Way Match. However, initially Nick Aldis wanted it to be a Triple Threat Match.
During a backstage segment, Aldis informed The Samoan Werewolf that he would defend the title against LA Knight and Damian Priest when Solo Sikoa interrupted him. He reminded the SmackDown General Manager that Drew McIntyre should get the title shot since he had become the number-one contender by defeating The Megastar the previous week. This is when Aldis changed the bout to a Fatal Four-Way instead.
Solo Sikoa accused Aldis of trying to screw Jacob Fatu, but Aldis informed The Street Champion that it was him screwing his fellow Bloodline member instead. This accusation will not sit well with Sikoa, especially since he has been trying to control the rising tension between Fatu and himself. In retaliation for the comment, the former NXT North American Champion can launch an attack on the SmackDown General Manager.
This could be potentially done by Sikoa to show The Samoan Werewolf that he will not let anyone drive a wedge between them. However, Jacob Fatu has been proving himself to be ready for a journey without Sikoa & Co., and a fallout isn't completely out of question.
Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu will team up on the upcoming WWE SmackDown
While The Samoan Werewolf and The Street Champion navigate the power dynamics between themselves, they have to come together against this week on WWE SmackDown.
Fatu and Sikoa will take on LA Knight and Damian Priest in a Tag Team Match. This bout will further develop the narrative between the superstars ahead of their clash in the Fatal Four-Way.
Even though Drew McIntyre is not announced for the match, fans can expect him to make an appearance on the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown ahead of Backlash 2025.