Nick Aldis to impose a massive ban that will heavily affect top WWE Superstar? Exploring the possibility

John Cena lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of SummerSlam Night Two. He is now scheduled to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025. However, Nick Aldis might impose a massive ban that would heavily affect Paul at the upcoming premium live event in France.The Franchise Player kicked off SmackDown with an in-ring promo that saw him address his attack by Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2025. But as he laid out a challenge, Logan Paul came out for a confrontation. Things didn't end there, as The Marverick later joined forces with Drew McIntyre to attack the self-proclaimed Last Real Champion before Cody Rhodes ran out to neutralize the heavy hitters.Following this incident, John Cena challenged Logan Paul to a match at Clash in Paris, and the latter accepted. In the show's main event, Cena teamed up with The American Nightmare and defeated The Scottish Warrior and Paul via disqualification. The Maverick had hit The Cenation Leader with a low blow, leading to the premature end of the bout.However, Logan Paul has a habit of using his brass knuckles to cheat in most of his matches, and may likely do the same in his bout against John Cena in France. Given this situation, in a shocking announcement on SmackDown, Nick Aldis may ban Paul's brass knuckles for his match against Cena at Clash in Paris. Adding that if The Maverick uses them, he'll be suspended by WWE.That said, this angle remains speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed.Why John Cena cannot afford to lose at WWE Clash in Paris 2025At SummerSlam 2025, Cody Rhodes beat John Cena for the WWE Title. Given this situation, plus the attack by Brock Lesnar after the title match, the veteran can't afford to lose for a second time in a row.Losing to Logan Paul at Clash in Paris could significantly undermine The Franchise Player's final run in WWE. Furthermore, it could diminish his legendary status and the momentum he has already built on SmackDown, leaving fans disappointed. Hence, the creative should book Cena for the win at the upcoming premium live event.