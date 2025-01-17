Nick Aldis to insert 14-time world champion into major WWE world title match? Potential SmackDown surprise explored

On tonight's SmackDown, Bayley is scheduled to go up against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. The Role Model endured a chaotic brawl against Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and Naomi to emerge as The Buff Barbie's challenger. However, there might be a surprise waiting for the champion and challenger during tonight's show.

Back in December 2023, Charlotte Flair suffered an injury, tearing her meniscus, ACL, and MCL as well. It's been over a year since she has been on WWE TV, but it seems that hints have been dropped for her potential return. She has been taking to social media to thank the individuals who helped her get back in shape.

On tonight's show, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis can make the announcement of Charlotte Flair's return, followed by an announcement for the WWE Women's Championship match. Either Aldis can turn the singles match into a triple threat between The Buff Barbie, The Role Model, and The Queen, or the 14-time world champion can be introduced as Bayley's replacement for the championship match.

Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

While Charlotte Flair may not have done anything to deserve a championship match upon her return, she has the popularity and domination to demand one as soon as she returns. This will help stir up a rivalry between Bayley and Flair, especially if Charlotte Flair replaces The Role Model.

Bayley can switch brands if she loses on SmackDown tonight

The Role Model was seen speaking to WWE RAW Manager Adam Pearce, and she even helped Rhea Ripley when Nia Jax confronted the Women's World Champion.

On the other hand, the Stamford-based promotion might not have Tiffany Stratton drop the championship within weeks after cashing in. She has been receiving significant pops from the WWE Universe, and the company will use this to push the championship angle further.

Therefore, if Bayley loses against Stratton tonight on SmackDown, she can potentially shift to RAW and begin a feud with either Rhea Ripley or Lyra Valkyria.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback