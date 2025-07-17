Nick Aldis to introduce 4-time WWE Women’s Champion as the newest member of SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

Nick Aldis is the General Manager of WWE SmackDown. The National Treasure's role is loved by the fans, especially due to its solid decision-making personality. Recently, new speculation emerged regarding the blue brand, which implies that Aldis might soon introduce four-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley as the newest member of the Friday night show.

At Evolution this past weekend, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase during IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley's Women's World title match. Things concluded when the Glow pinned the Genius of the Sky and shockingly won the title.

Since the Women's World title belongs to RAW, Naomi switched brands and is now part of Adam Pearce's show. Considering this, Nick Aldis might soon introduce her replacement on SmackDown, which could be Bayley.

The Hugger locked horns with Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch at Evolution 2025, where she suffered a loss as The Man retained the title. Further, on the latest episode of the red brand, the former Damage CTRL leader clashed against Valkyria in a two-out-of-three falls match.

Unfortunately, Bayley also experienced a loss in this match, leading to Becky vs. Lyra being made official for SummerSlam 2025. With the 36-year-old star seemingly lacking direction on RAW, this seems a perfect time to bring her to SmackDown.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion could officially switch brands with Naomi and become the newest member of Nick Aldis' brand. The National Treasure could make the announcement on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. There are also assumptions that the Hugger might be missing the SummerSlam card after her recent loss.

So, if she were written off television, then this declaration could be made later. Bayley is already a two-time WWE Women's Champion along with a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, making her a great addition to the women's roster of the blue brand.

What if Bayley remains part of the WWE RAW brand?

In case WWE still decides not to switch brands for Bayley, the company may execute her heel turn. When the veteran suffered the loss on RAW against Lyra, the frustration was visible on her face.

All this frustration could finally lead to Bayley turning into a villainous star in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Triple H can book this heel turn if the former Women's Champion launches an attack on Becky and Valkyria at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

This angle will not only reinsert the Hugger into the Women's IC title picture but also solidify her heel turn in WWE.

