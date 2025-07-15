Triple H to take Bayley off WWE TV immediately after what went down on RAW this week? Looking at the possibility

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Bayley participated in a massive 2-out-of-3-Falls Match. She clashed with Lyra Valkyria, but the bout did not go in her favor. The Role Model lost the contest, which set up a match between Becky Lynch and Lyra for SummerSlam for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
The former Damage CTRL leader was clearly upset about her loss, and this development has sparked speculation that Triple H might remove Bayley from WWE television immediately. This could happen since the former WWE Women's Champion has no clear direction leading up to SummerSlam 2025.
This year's Biggest Party of the Summer will be held over two nights, similar to WrestleMania. Bayley has been involved in a rivalry with The Man and Valkyria since her comeback. She even competed in a Triple Threat match at Evolution 2025, where she lost, and Becky retained the title.
With The Role Model now potentially losing her last chance at the Women's IC Title match at SummerSlam, The Game might write her off television. Many also believe that the Chief Content Officer could bring her back as a villain at SummerSlam.
This could potentially happen when The Role Model returns at The Biggest Party of the Summer during Lyra vs. Becky Lynch's title match. A villainous Bayley will not only cost Valkyria, but also take out both stars. It could be a solid way to push the 36-year-old star after recent setbacks.
It remains to be seen what plans Triple H has for Bayley after her loss on Monday Night RAW, especially as we head toward SummerSlam 2025.
Fans are not happy with Triple H's booking of Bayley after her loss in the recent episode of WWE RAW
After the loss of the former Damage CTRL member, fans shared their reactions on social media. The WWE Universe is not happy with the outcome and wants Bayley to come out on top.
Many fans pointed out that the former SmackDown Women's Champion had already missed WrestleMania this year, as Becky Lynch attacked her backstage. Putting her off from SummerSlam card will be unfair for her.
SummerSlam is considered the second-largest event after WrestleMania. If Bayley is not involved in any way, this could be a clear sign of her poor booking under Triple H's creative regime.
Additionally, WWE can use her star power to make The Biggest Party of the Summer even more stacked.
