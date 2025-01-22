Nick Aldis to make a huge threat to 2 major WWE stars on SmackDown ahead of Royal Rumble? Exploring the chances

Friday Night SmackDown has become the land of chaos lately due to superstars causing mayhem every week. This has posed a significant challenge to Nick Aldis in the smooth functioning of the show. That being said, the General Manager could take a proactive step this week and make a major announcement to restore peace and stability on the blue brand.

Nick Aldis could send an ultimatum to Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens this week on SmackDown. Both superstars have turned the blue brand into a war zone lately as they have been wreaking havoc week after week. The Prizefighter and The American Nightmare have been brawling everywhere, be it in the ring or backstage, leaving trails of destruction in their wake.

As a result, Aldis could put forth a huge stipulation before Owens and Rhodes that if either of the two lay a finger on each other, this could result in their Royal Rumble match getting canceled. Moreover, the General Manager could threaten both superstars that not only would their match get scrapped, but they would also be suspended from WWE indefinitely.

This seems to be the only option to keep the two volatile elements apart ahead of their blockbuster Ladder Match at Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will be involved in a contract signing at Saturday Night's Main Event. Therefore, Nick Aldis putting forth the 'no-contact' ultimatum on SmackDown will ensure an organized and orderly confrontation between the two.

Preventing both from getting involved in a physical altercation will allow the WWE Official to control the ongoing chaos on the blue brand to some extent. Hence, there is a very high chance of Aldis making that move this Friday.

Nick Aldis to reveal a major clause in the Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens contract on SmackDown?

As discussed above, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will put their signatures on the dotted lines at Saturday Night's Main Event with WWE legend Shawn Michaels officiating it. But what lies in that contract? Nick Aldis did not disclose the subject of it last week on SmackDown, keeping fans guessing.

However, the General Manager could shed light on it this week, revealing a shocking clause that might be in the contract. In a ground-breaking announcement, Aldis could state that the loser of the match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble would be leaving SmackDown.

The General Manager could do that to ensure that the two superstars do not stay on the same brand after their upcoming clash. This would help WWE put an end to the deeply personal rivalry between Rhodes and Owens at Royal Rumble, allowing the two stars to embark on a fresh beginning following that.

It will be quite interesting to see how this storyline develops in the coming weeks and what Nick Aldis has in store.

