4 Things that could happen during the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

A big announcement was made on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Nick Aldis spent the majority of the show trying to deal with the chaos surrounding Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

Aldis noted there was an addendum included in the contract for their upcoming world title bout. The two are set to have a Ladder match at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The National Treasure didn't reveal what the factor was, as neither Kevin Owens nor Cody Rhodes signed the deal.

The SmackDown general manager later announced that Rhodes and KO will have a contract signing at Saturday Night's Main Event. Notably, the segment will feature Shawn Michaels. This will surely be wildly entertaining, and there is a lot of intrigue.

This article will look at a four things that could happen during the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

#4 A new WWE Championship design may be revealed

The Undisputed WWE Championship is arguably the greatest prize in the industry today. While the World Heavyweight Championship, Women's World Championship, and other titles are quite important in their own right, the belt Cody Rhodes holds tops the list.

At the 2025 Royal Rumble, Rhodes' gold will be suspended above the ring alongside the Winged Eagle belt, which isn't an active championship. Whichever star climbs a ladder and retrieves the belts will win. What if those two belts aren't ultimately hung up there?

During the upcoming contract signing at Saturday Night's Main Event, a new WWE Championship design could be unveiled. It could take elements of both belt designs and might be the title suspended above the ring at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

#3 Shawn Michaels could hit the Sweet Chin Music on Kevin Owens

The most intriguing part about the upcoming contract signing at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is the inclusion of a Hall of Famer. Shawn Michaels will be overseeing the segment, which is an unexpected curveball presented by Nick Aldis.

Shawn Michaels is a wrestling legend. While younger fans know him best for his role in NXT on-screen and behind the scenes, he's a WWE Hall of Famer for a reason. As a pro wrestler, HBK is arguably the best to ever do it. He was an incredible in-ring performer at the peak of his active career.

During the contract signing, Kevin Owens might disrespect Michaels. As a result, HBK could nail The Prizefighter with the Sweet Chin Music, much to the delight of the viewers.

#2 It may be revealed that if either man touches the other before the match, the bout will be canceled

As mentioned earlier, there is an addendum included in the upcoming title bout at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Nick Aldis made this clear on Friday Night SmackDown and tried to have both Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes sign an updated contract.

As of now, fans don't know what the addendum is. There are numerous possibilities, including WWE wanting to keep the two from touching each other before their match at Royal Rumble.

Shawn Michaels could reveal an added stipulation during the contract signing that could prevent the two rivals from attacking each other before the contest. This could mean that Cody can't get his hands on Owens, and KO can't get his shot at the world title.

#1 Kevin Owens could take the Hall of Famer out with a Package Piledriver

Kevin Owens has turned into a different animal entirely ever since he betrayed Cody Rhodes following WWE Bad Blood last year. He hit a Piledriver on his so-called friend Randy Orton, and the latter has been out of action ever since.

Cody Rhodes missed weeks of action thanks to suffering a Package Piledriver from the former Universal Champion. On WWE SmackDown this past Friday, KO even attempted to deliver the move to Rey Mysterio, but he was thankfully unsuccessful.

In a moment that would rock the wrestling landscape and shock the world, Kevin could attack Shawn Michaels at Saturday Night's Main Event. He could deliver a nasty Package Piledriver to the legend, enraging everyone, including Cody Rhodes..

