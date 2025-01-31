Nick Aldis to make a huge WWE championship match on SmackDown ahead of the Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

Royal Rumble 2025 is on the horizon and the upcoming edition of SmackDown will see the final build to the feuds and rivalries. WWE may have some major surprises in store for the show ahead of the marquee premium live event. A major championship could be on the line tonight as Nick Aldis might make a huge announcement on the blue brand.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship could be defended tonight in an impromptu match. Naomi and Liv Morgan are set to lock horns in a one-on-one match on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. This match is likely to see ringside interference from Raquel Rodriguez who could attempt to cost The Glow. As a result, the match could end in a disqualification.

However, this may not sit well with Nick Aldis. The SmackDown General Manager might restart the match, stating that it would now be a tag team match with the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line. There is a good possibility that Bianca Belair and Naomi might have to defend their coveted title against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez tonight on the show.

Trending

This could happen because an impromptu championship match taking place could leave fans stunned. Besides, the WWE Universe would be least expecting a title change on the go-home edition of SmackDown before Royal Rumble. Therefore, Triple H would have an opportunity to pull off a massive shocker. This will also allow Belair and Naomi to embark on their singles journey after the Rumble.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

However, the scenario is currently speculative. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Nick Aldis to stretch Bianca Belair and Naomi's feud with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on WWE SmackDown?

Ever since losing the Women's World Championship, Liv Morgan has set her sights on the Women's Tag Team Championship. She and Raquel Rodriguez have been at loggerheads with the reigning champions on SmackDown of late. However, Nick Aldis does not seem to have any problem with this.

The General Manager is expected to allow this feud to thrive, putting both teams against each other. There is a good possibility that WWE can stretch this rivalry for a few weeks after Royal Rumble. Not only will this make the championship look prestigious but it will also pave the way for a compelling storyline in the SmackDown women's division.

A feud between The Judgment Day members and the team of Bianca Belair and Naomi could do wonders. It could eventually culminate with Morgan and Rodriguez winning the Women's Tag Team Titles and taking those to RAW. A major title change on the Road to WrestleMania has the potential to exhilarate the WWE Universe.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for the women's division in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Liv Morgan are all set to enter the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback