Bianca Belair sends warning to Liv Morgan following loss on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair sent a bold warning to Liv Morgan following her loss on WWE SmackDown this past Friday night. It was announced by Adam Pearce earlier today that The EST and Naomi will be in action tomorrow night on RAW.

The Women's Tag Team Champions will be squaring off against The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez tomorrow night. Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, and Nia Jax defeated Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Rhea Ripley this past Friday night in a Six-Woman Tag Team match.

Belair connected with a KOD on Candice LeRae during the match, but Morgan rolled her up from behind to pick up the victory for her team. Ahead of the tag team match tomorrow night, the Women's Tag Team Champion took to social media to send a warning to Liv Morgan. She shared a video of her leveling the former Women's World Champion with a massive shoulder tackle and vowed to do it again.

"Turned her inside out…And after what happened Friday… I can’t wait to do it again! 😡," she wrote.

Jade Cargill used to be in a tag team with Belair and the duo was the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the former AEW star has not been seen since she was attacked by a mystery star on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Raquel Rodriguez recently revealed that she would like to square off against Bianca Belair in a singles match.

Rodriguez is currently aligned with Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, the 34-year-old revealed her desire to have a match against the Women's Tag Team Champion. The former NXT Women's Champion noted that she would love to face Belair to show her what she was capable of.

"I really want to step into the ring with Bianca Belair. I've only had a little taste of Bianca whether that being a tag match or in WarGames of course, we had a little bit of interaction there. But, I've yet to have a full-blown singles match with Bianca Belair and I would love to step into the ring with The EST and show her what I got," she said. [From 17:46 to 18:04]

Liv Morgan had an impressive reign as Women's World Champion before being dethroned by Rhea Ripley earlier this month on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see which team will emerge victorious in the tag team match tomorrow night on the red brand.

