Nick Aldis to make Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 41 match official on WWE SmackDown? Chances explored

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been MIA ever since Seth Rollins attacked him at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. As a result, he missed out on earning a spot in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match. Interestingly, however, it seems like The OTC won’t be missing WrestleMania 41, and Nick Aldis could soon announce who he will be facing in Las Vegas.

Ad

WWE has released no updates on the status of Roman Reigns after Seth Rollins destroyed him with Stomps on the floor and on the steel steps. In his absence, Solo Sikoa returned to the company and is trying to reform The New Bloodline. However, Sikoa may not operate unchecked for long as the Stamford-based promotion recently advertised The OTC for two SmackDown appearances on March 21 and 28.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, CM Punk is also advertised alongside The Tribal Chief despite being signed to the RAW brand. Thus, there is a chance that The Second City Saint could be the WrestleMania opponent of The Head of the Table. Both wrestlers visibly can’t stand each other, as was seen at the Royal Rumble.

Thus, WWE could build on this angle and make Nick Aldis announce a match between the leader of The OG Bloodline and Punk in Las Vegas. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Ad

Roman Reigns could accidentally cost CM Punk an Elimination Chamber win

CM Punk will likely be targeted by his former rivals, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, inside the Elimination Chamber. Additionally, he also taunted John Cena during one of his promos and has to give Logan Paul a receipt for eliminating him at the Royal Rumble. However, The Straight Edge Superstar won’t be the only wrestler with a target on his back.

Ad

The premium live event could see Roman Reigns interfere and attack Seth Rollins during the match. But there is a chance that The Visionary could slip out of the way, and CM Punk could accidentally get hit by a Spear or a Superman Punch by The OTC instead. With so many enemies in the Chamber, nobody would hesitate to pin The Best in the World and eliminate him.

Expand Tweet

This could bring the sparks between CM Punk and Roman Reigns into the spotlight, and WWE would be able to connect the dots during their combined appearance on SmackDown in March. It would be interesting to see if The Head of the Table would really go up against The Voice of the Voiceless at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback