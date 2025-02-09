Nick Aldis to make WWE in-ring debut after top Smackdown star puts him out of commission? Potential WrestleMania 41 feud explored

Nick Aldis could debut in WWE against a top SmackDown Superstar as we head toward WrestleMania 41. This WWE in-ring debut could come against former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

This past Friday on SmackDown, McIntyre defeated Jimmy Uso and LA Knight to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. He joins John Cena and his bitter rival CM Punk, who have already sealed their spot.

If The Scottish Warrior wins, he could face the world champion Jey Uso doesn't choose for WrestleMania 41. However, if he doesn't, we could see McIntyre go crazy again. He could return to complaining and blaming people for his failures. This could see him create chaos for all SmackDown Superstars.

Trending

Nick Aldis being a no-nonsense General Manager, could get in his way to try and stop him. As a result, McIntyre could attack The National Treasure to write him off TV. This could start the feud between Nick Aldis and Drew McIntyre.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Expand Tweet

As we go towards WrestleMania 41, the rivalry could get so bitter that it could force the SmackDown GM to come out of his in-ring retirement. This feud could lead to a match between both superstars at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Nick Aldis is open to in-ring WWE return

Every WWE fan knows Nick Aldis as the General Manager of SmackDown. However, few know that he was one of the biggest wrestlers on the independent circuit.

He transitioned into an on-screen executive role due to a major bicep injury. However, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, he claimed he would love to make an in-ring return. He also made it clear that it would happen if WWE wanted it and that he would not try and force it on the creative teams.

“If and when the time comes, it’ll be what they want, and it will hopefully be the right time. I just told them that if you want to do that, I’m ready."

A rivalry with Drew McIntyre could be a great way to return to the ring for the former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback